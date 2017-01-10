Seoul: Won rebounds, stocks weaken

[SEOUL] The South Korean won built on a rebound on Tuesday after a sudden fall the previous session as markets waited for clues about incoming US president Donald Trump's economic policies at a news conference on Wednesday.

The won was quoted at 1,194.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.1 per cent compared to Monday's close of 1,208.3.

South Korean shares finished lower with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 per cent at 2,045.12 points.

REUTERS