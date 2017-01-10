You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won rebounds, stocks weaken

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:37

30119626.3 (39716378) - 02_09_2016 - FOREX4.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] The South Korean won built on a rebound on Tuesday after a sudden fall the previous session as markets waited for clues about incoming US president Donald Trump's economic policies at a news conference on Wednesday.

The won was quoted at 1,194.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.1 per cent compared to Monday's close of 1,208.3.

South Korean shares finished lower with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 per cent at 2,045.12 points.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening