You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won, stocks tentative waiting for Fed; Trump's comments eyed

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 11:12 AM

[SEOUL] The South Korean won and shares' trading were subdued early on Wednesday as the investors waited for the outcome from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, setting aside US President Donald Trump's comments about North Korea overnight.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would be forced to "totally destroy" North Korea unless Pyongyang backs down from its nuclear challenge, mocking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man" on a "suicide mission".

"Trump's comments were actually very strong and the won would have moved more if it were not for the overall cautious mood before the Fed's decision," said Kim Doo Un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

As of 0228 GMT, the won stood at 1,128.9 to the US dollar, up 0.2 per cent versus Tuesday's close of 1,131.3.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) was down 0.1 per cent at 2,413.56 points.

Hana's Mr Kim said additional risks stemming from Mr Trump's comments could linger in the local markets and add volatility to the won if the Fed were to hint more openly at the timing of a rate hike or cutting its bond portfolio.

Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers of the Kospi shares as they continued to take profits ahead of Fed meeting results. They unloaded a net 117.8 billion Korean won (S$140.5 million) worth of shares near mid-session.

Shares in Hyundai Motor rose 1.4 per cent while Korea Electric Power Corp lost 1.6 per cent.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 495 to 299.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 109.94.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to sell stake in Malaysian ops for US$1b: report

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-led Greystar completes Monogram purchase for total transaction value of US$4.4b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening