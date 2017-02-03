Shanghai, HK stocks retreat post-CNY

[HONG KONG] Shanghai stocks slipped on the first day of trade after a week-long holiday, while Hong Kong also retreated with investors looking to the release of US jobs data later Friday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.60 per cent, or 19.00 points, to 3,140.17 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slid 0.39 per cent, or 7.53 points, to 1,909.79.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.24 per cent, or 55.31 points, to 23,129.21.

AFP