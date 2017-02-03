You are here

Home > Stocks

Shanghai, HK stocks retreat post-CNY

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 16:41

chinastocks-030217.jpg
PHOTO: EPA

[HONG KONG] Shanghai stocks slipped on the first day of trade after a week-long holiday, while Hong Kong also retreated with investors looking to the release of US jobs data later Friday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.60 per cent, or 19.00 points, to 3,140.17 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slid 0.39 per cent, or 7.53 points, to 1,909.79.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.24 per cent, or 55.31 points, to 23,129.21.

AFP

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
2 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
3 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
4 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
5 Ezra may write down US$170m investment in Emas Chiyoda, flags "going concern issue"
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening