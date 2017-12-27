Singapore market opens up 5 points on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares rose 0.15 per cent at opening bell on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) climbing 5.22 points to 3,383.38 as at 9.01am.

Some 21.2 million shares worth S$11 million changed hands, working out to an average of S$0.52 per share.

Gainers beat losers 52 to 38.

Among the most active counters were Accrelist, Rex International and Magnus Energy.