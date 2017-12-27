Singapore market opens up 5 points on Wednesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
SINGAPORE shares rose 0.15 per cent at opening bell on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) climbing 5.22 points to 3,383.38 as at 9.01am.
Some 21.2 million shares worth S$11 million changed hands, working out to an average of S$0.52 per share.
Gainers beat losers 52 to 38.
Among the most active counters were Accrelist, Rex International and Magnus Energy.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo