You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares begin afternoon trading in negative territory on Tuesday; STI at 3,371.39

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 1:15 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in negative territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,371.39, down 0.42 per cent or 14.32 points, on the day as at 1.03pm.

Against the benchmark's level heading into the midday break the index was down marginally, by 0.03 per cent or 1.1 point.

Gainers just beat out losers 141 to 136, with 245.1 million shares worth S$271.6 million traded.

Among the active stocks, Rowsley entered the afternoon session down 1.5 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, at 12.8 Singapore cents with 24.9 million shares traded.

Active blue chips included Keppel Corp, down 3.5 per cent or 26 Singapore cents, at S$7.21; and Sembcorp Marine, down 3.6 per cent or seven Singapore cents, at S$1.87.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_sgcbd_221217_36.jpg
Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices rise 0.6% in November

Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from pharma

Dec 26, 2017
Real Estate

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening