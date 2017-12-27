Singapore shares begin afternoon trading in negative territory on Tuesday; STI at 3,371.39

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in negative territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,371.39, down 0.42 per cent or 14.32 points, on the day as at 1.03pm.

Against the benchmark's level heading into the midday break the index was down marginally, by 0.03 per cent or 1.1 point.

Gainers just beat out losers 141 to 136, with 245.1 million shares worth S$271.6 million traded.

Among the active stocks, Rowsley entered the afternoon session down 1.5 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, at 12.8 Singapore cents with 24.9 million shares traded.

Active blue chips included Keppel Corp, down 3.5 per cent or 26 Singapore cents, at S$7.21; and Sembcorp Marine, down 3.6 per cent or seven Singapore cents, at S$1.87.