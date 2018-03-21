You are here

Singapore shares close 0.06% lower on Wednesday

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 5:16 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 2.18 points or 0.06 per cent to finish at 3,511.13.

Some 1.4 billion shares worth S$923.6 million were traded.

Losers outpaced gainers 232 to 175.

