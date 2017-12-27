Singapore shares close 0.2 per cent down on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.2 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 7.55 points to 3,378.16.

About 558.3 million shares worth S$522.4 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.94 per share.

Conglomerate Keppel Corp expectedly fell after it said over the weekend that it will pay US$422 million in fines as part of a global resolution for a corruption probe across three jurisdictions in Singapore, Brazil and the US. However, it recovered as the day went on.

Keppel, together with telco Singtel and DBS Bank, accounted for more than a third of the day's value traded.

Volume-wise, the most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which fell S$0.002 to S$0.076 with 59.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Rowsley and Cosco Shipping Singapore.

Losers outnumbered gainers 197 to 157, or about five down for every four up.