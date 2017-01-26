You are here

Singapore shares close 11.84 points higher on Thursday

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 17:20
BOUYED by US President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda, Singapore shares closed 11.84 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 3,051.78, led by DBS Bank, Singtel and OCBC Bank.

This comes after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a historic high overnight by crossing the 20,000-point mark.

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday's session on a broadly firm note, with a volume of 2.3 billion units worth S$1.3 billion, better than last week's S$1.1 billion daily average.

Excluding warrants, gainers outnumbered losers 245 to 183.

