Singapore shares close down by 0.31% on Thursday

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 5:27 PM
THE Straits Times Index lost 10.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 3,537.59 on Thursday, with the Singapore market rattled by Malaysia's overnight election upset.

Losers narrowly beat gainers 193 to 189 on the full bourse, with 1.57 billion shares changing hands for a value of S$1.16 billion.

Telcos were a drag on the index, with Singtel down by S$0.02, or 0.57 per cent, to S$3.52 and StarHub shedding S$0.03, or 1.35 per cent, to S$2.19.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage, which has motor interests in Malaysia, lost S$0.97, or 2.86 per cent, to S$32.91.

Ezion Holdings was at the top of the actives at S$0.112, on a volume of 118.87 million shares. It was lower by 0.1 Singapore cent, or 0.89 per cent.

