You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close higher, STI rebounds from 3 days of losses

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 17:34
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

10-15702290 - 14_04_2010.jpg
PHOTO: SPH

A QUIET session on Thursday ended with the Straits Times Index rebounding from three days of losses, rising 8 points to 3,008.22. The broad market recorded 224 rises versus 194 falls amidst turnover of 1.9 billion units worth S$963 million.

Investors were said to be waiting for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next US president to be completed on Friday and to see what his economic initiatives might be before making any moves. As his first working day is on Monday, expectations are that markets will remain range-bound for the time being.

All three banks rose, whilst gains in Singtel and the Jardine group also contributed towards the STI's positive showing. The Dow futures however, traded marginally in the red.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
3 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
4 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening