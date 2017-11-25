You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close up 0.55% on Friday

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 5:32 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE - Friday was another quiet day on the local market, although the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed at a fresh two-year high.

The index was up by 18.98 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 3,442.15, with gainers outnumbering losers 243 to 172.

But the movement was largely on the back of "kacang putih" stock activity, with nearly 2.57 billion shares changing hands worth just S$911.9 million.

The STI was, for the second time in three days, at its highest since May 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Early childhood education provider MindChamps PreSchool, which made its debut on the bourse at S$0.83 a share, finished its first day 10.8 per cent higher at S$0.92, on a turnover of 21.7 million shares.

Thai Beverage, whose 38.5 per cent jump in full-year net profit met with analysts' measured approval, closed up by S$0.03, or 3.19 per cent, at S$0.97.

Another hot stock for the day, albeit in the wrong direction, was aluminium alloy company Midas Holdings.

More than 39.4 million shares were moved over the course of the day, leaving Midas down by 0.6 Singapore cent, or 3.9 per cent, to S$0.148.

Midas was slapped with a query by the bourse operator over heavy selling in its stock, to which it said that it was not aware of any information that could explain the unusual trading activity.

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
4 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Factory_241117_56.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

Singapore factory.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Singapore consumers very open to buying financial products from big tech firms: Bain study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening