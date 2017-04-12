Singapore shares close up 11 points on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares tracked the Dow futures into positive territory, wiping out losses earlier in the day even as fear of geopolitical risks continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Wednesday's session up 11.26 points or 0.35 per cent at 3,186.01, as losses by counters such as index heavyweight Singtel, were offset by gains in financial stocks and Genting Singapore.

Turnover was 2.4 billion units worth S$1.4 billion, comparable to the 2017 average. Excluding warrants, there were 236 rises to 228 falls - a sign of firm trading in the broader market.