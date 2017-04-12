You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close up 11 points on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 17:27
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

39127451.jpg
ST PHOTO

SINGAPORE shares tracked the Dow futures into positive territory, wiping out losses earlier in the day even as fear of geopolitical risks continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Wednesday's session up 11.26 points or 0.35 per cent at 3,186.01, as losses by counters such as index heavyweight Singtel, were offset by gains in financial stocks and Genting Singapore.

Turnover was 2.4 billion units worth S$1.4 billion, comparable to the 2017 average. Excluding warrants, there were 236 rises to 228 falls - a sign of firm trading in the broader market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening