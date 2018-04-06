Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.43% to 3,390.91

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.43 per cent or 14.74 points to 3,390.91 as at 9am after US President Donald Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing a further US$100 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports.

Losers outnumbered gainers 90 to 35, or about five stocks down for every two up, after 34.2 million shares worth S$72.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Jiutian Chemical Group slipped 1.7 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.059 with 1.4 million shares traded. Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co fell 3.3 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.44 with 0.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included United Overseas Bank, down 0.7 per cent or S$0.18 to S$26.79; DBS Group Holdings, down 0.7 per cent or S$0.19 to S$27.09; and OCBC Bank, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.13 to S$12.43.