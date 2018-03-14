Singapore shares edge lower on Wednesday morning; STI down 0.76%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower in early trading on Wednesday after US stocks fell on Tuesday amid increasing fears of a trade war.

The benchmark Straits Times Index dipped 26.84 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 3,526.89. By 9.14am, some 78.8 million shares worth S$185.4 million had changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 132 to 52.

The most heavily traded stocks by volume straight-out-the-gate included Allied Technologies, JEP Holdings and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.