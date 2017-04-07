You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares finish higher; STI shrugs off US missile strike on Syria

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 17:37
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

41922845 - 16_03_2017 - SINGAPORE-SGX_.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

NEWS that the United States launched a missile strike against Syria on Friday brought a wave of selling throughout the region, dragging the Straits Times Index (STI) down more than 20 points at one stage. A rebound in the Dow futures, however, helped the STI rebound to 3,177.27 for a gain of 1.68 points for the day, bringing its rise for the week to two points.

Turnover on Friday amounted to 3.2 billion units worth S$1.25 billion, the highest for the week. Excluding warrants, there were 271 rises versus 205 falls.

Observers said that news of the missile strike, coming at a time when China's leader Xi Jinping was visiting the US, unnerved markets that had already been grappling with hawkish Federal Reserve minutes that suggested two more interest rate hikes instead of the expected one, and worry that the Donald Trump administration won't be able to deliver on its budget claims.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 Elaine Kim
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening