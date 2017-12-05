You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open 0.1% up on Tuesday

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 9:10 AM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 3.01 points to 3,441.48 as at 9.02am.

About 39.4 million shares worth S$37.2 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.94 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Vallianz, which was flat at S$0.012 with 3.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Sincap and Allied Tech.

Losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 53, or about nine down for every eight up.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

WJ__5863.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Fiscal sustainability key to coping with future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng keeps 'buy' on Best World with S$1.88 target price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening