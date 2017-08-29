Singapore shares open 0.3% down on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.3 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 10.42 points to 3,257.2 as at 9.02am. This came amid mixed US markets overnight, with energy and bank shares lower as Tropical Storm Harvey crippled the US energy hub in Texas, while tech and healthcare gave a light boost to the Nasdaq.

On the Singapore bourse, about 81.6 million shares worth S$56.1 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.69 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Jadason, which fell S$0.008 to S$0.103 with 15.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Addvalue Tech and Rowsley.

Losers outnumbered gainers 88 to 41.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi shed 0.5 per cent helping to drag down MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.3 per cent, Reuters reported. This came as North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan early on Tuesday, in a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.