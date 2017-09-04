You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open 0.4% down on Monday

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 09:12
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.4 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 12.86 points to 3,264.4 as at 9.02am.

About 60.6 million shares worth S$139.8 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.31 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel, which fell S$0.02 to S$3.680 with 4.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and YZJ Shipbuilding SG.

Losers outnumbered gainers 96 to 57.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix index lost 0.4 per cent as of 9.11am in Tokyo after North Korea's nuke test, while South Korea's Kospi index lost 1.1 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 Index in Sydney also declined 0.3 per cent, Bloomberg reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening