Singapore shares open 0.4% down on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.4 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 12.86 points to 3,264.4 as at 9.02am.

About 60.6 million shares worth S$139.8 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.31 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel, which fell S$0.02 to S$3.680 with 4.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and YZJ Shipbuilding SG.

Losers outnumbered gainers 96 to 57.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix index lost 0.4 per cent as of 9.11am in Tokyo after North Korea's nuke test, while South Korea's Kospi index lost 1.1 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 Index in Sydney also declined 0.3 per cent, Bloomberg reported.