Singapore shares open 0.4% up on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 14.1 points to 3,263.44 as at 9.01am. This came as Wall Street set aside jitters over North Korea's missile launch and rose to a positive finish overnight, reversing losses from earlier in the day.

On the Singapore bourse, about 84.6 million shares worth S$113.1 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.34 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Blumont, which was flat at S$0.001 with 23.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Global Logistic Properties and Swee Hong.

Gainers outnumbered losers 79 to 50.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix rose 0.6 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3 per cent, while the Kospi edged up, Bloomberg reported.