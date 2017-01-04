Singapore shares open 2.7 points higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday with the Straits Times Index up 2.74 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,901.71 at 9.02am.

Some 34.7 million shares worth S$33.2 million changed hands with losers narrowly outnumbering gainers 47 to 46.

The three banks on the index, DBS, OCBC Bank and UOB, all rose with the opening bell.

Overnight, US stocks ended its first day of trading with gains amid continued optimism on the US economy due to the incoming Trump administration. Tokyo shares also opened higher on Wednesday morning.