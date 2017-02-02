You are here

Singapore shares open flat on Thursday

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 09:19
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

41209168 - 19_01_2017 - SINGAPORE SGX.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index edging down a marginal 0.53 points to 3,066.96 as at 9.02am.

The blue-chip index was unaffected despite a higher finish on Wall Street overnight.

About 237.6 million shares worth S$59.5 million in total changed hands in the first few minutes, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.25 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Healthway Medical, which rose S$0.005 to S$0.041 with 180.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Loyz Energy and Moya Asia.

Gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 49, or about three up for every two down.

