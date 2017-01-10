You are here
Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:07
SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Tuesday with the Straits Times Index down 8.61 points or 0.29 per cent to 2,972.93 at 9 am, tracking losses in the US and Tokyo.
Some 46.4 million shares worth S$49.4 million changed hands with losers beating gainers 70 to 40.
Vallianz, Ezion and Artivision Tech were among the most active stocks at the opening bell.
