Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:07
SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Tuesday with the Straits Times Index down 8.61 points or 0.29 per cent to 2,972.93 at 9 am, tracking losses in the US and Tokyo.

Some 46.4 million shares worth S$49.4 million changed hands with losers beating gainers 70 to 40.

Vallianz, Ezion and Artivision Tech were among the most active stocks at the opening bell.

