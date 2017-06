SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 0.03 per cent or 0.88 points to 3,246.30.

At 9.07am, some 145.4 million shares worth S$85.3 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 96 to 44.

Among the top active stocks were Wilmar International, DBS and Noble Group. Wilmar and DBS gained 5 cents and 8 cents, respectively, while Noble fell 4.5 cents.