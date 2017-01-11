You are here

Singapore shares open flat on Wednesday

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:09
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG NEWS

SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Wednesday with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 6.41 points or 0.21 per cent to 3,012.43 at 9.01am, tracking wins in Europe and Tokyo.

Some 82.2 million shares worth S$95.6 million changed hands with gainers beating losers 67 to 52.

Jumbo, Ezion and Golden Agri-Resources were among the most active stocks at the opening bell.

On Tuesday, the benchmark STI broke through the psychologically significant level of 3,000 points for the first time in 14 months, making the local bourse one of the best performing markets in the world year-to-date.

