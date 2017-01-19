You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:09
SINGAPORE share prices opened higher on Thursday with the Straits Times Index up 4.75 points to 3,004.97 at 9.01 am.

Volume was 61.9 million shares worth S$85.1 million.

Losers outnumbered gainers 54 to 50.

