You are here
Singapore shares open higher on Thursday
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:09
SINGAPORE share prices opened higher on Thursday with the Straits Times Index up 4.75 points to 3,004.97 at 9.01 am.
Volume was 61.9 million shares worth S$85.1 million.
Losers outnumbered gainers 54 to 50.
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
10:08 am
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait