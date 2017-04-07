You are here
Singapore shares open lower on Friday
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 09:07
SINGAPORE share prices opened lower on Friday with the Straits Times Index down 2.3 points to 3,173.29 at 9.01am.
Volume was 38.6 million shares worth S$ 43.1 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 87 to 36.
