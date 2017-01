SINGAPORE share prices opened rather flat on Friday, the eve of Chinese New Year, with the Straits Times Index up 3.77 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 3,055.55 at 9.15am.

The exchange's three biggest movers in early trading were DBS, CapitaLand and UOB.

Some 138 million shares worth S$116.5 million changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 86 to 71.