Singapore shares recover on Friday; STI up 0.49%

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 9:25 AM
SINGAPORE stocks recovered on Friday, after Thursday's knee-jerk retreat in response to the unexpected Malaysian election results.

On Friday morning, as at 9.10am, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.49 per cent or 17.37 points to 3,554.96.

About 133 million shares worth S$177.8 million in total changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 102 to 39.

As at 9.12am, among the most active stocks were Genting Singapore, up nine Singapore cents or 7.8 per cent to S$1.25; Singapore Post, up three Singapore cents or 2.3 per cent to S$1.36 after reporting that it has swung back into the black for its fourth quarter, booking profit of S$23.95 million; and Spackman Entertainment, up 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.7 per cent to S$0.075 on news of its plan to spin off two subsidiaries for an eventual listing on the junior board as a combined entity.

