Singapore shares resume higher on Tuesday afternoon; STI at 3,425.93, up 1.2% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading 1.2 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 39.34 points to 3,425.93 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 182 to 173 with about 1.17 billion shares worth S$610 million in total changing hands.

The most actively traded stock was Rowsley, which traded at S$0.129 with 60.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Hoe Leong Metal & Machinery.

Active index stocks included DBS Group shares trading at S$0.27 or 1.12 per cent lower at S$23.86; and Singtel was down S$0.01 or 0.27 per cent at S$3.67.