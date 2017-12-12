You are here

Singapore shares resume slightly higher on Tuesday; STI at 3,453.86, down 0.2% on day

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 1:18 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday with the Straits Times Index at 3,453.86, down 0.2 per cent, or 6.59 points, on the day as at 1.01pm.

Against the benchmark's level of 3,451.39 heading into the mid-day break, the index was marginally higher.

Gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 134, with 769.7 million shares worth S$416 million traded.

Among the most active stocks, Infinio gained 50 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.3 Singapore cent after 83.5 million shares were traded. In a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing, Infinio requested a trading halt around noon, pending an announcement. ThaiBev and GSS have also requested trading halts, pending announcements on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Noble gained 33.8 per cent, or 4.8 Singapore cents to trade at 19 Singapore cents, on the back of news that it has completed the sale of its coal unit for US$34.5 million.

Other active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.32 per cent to S$25 per share and ComforDelGro which was up 0.49 per ecnt to S$2.04 apiece.
