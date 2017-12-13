You are here

Singapore shares resume slightly lower on Wednesday; STI at 3,456.06

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 1:22 PM

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon with the Straits Times Index at 3,456.06, down 0.3 per cent, or 9.48 points, on the day as at 1.04pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 183 to 142, with 1.54 billion shares worth S$471.7 million traded.

Among the most active stocks, Infinio was the most highly traded stock, which was flat at S$0.003 with 539.84 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Allied Tech, with 76.75 million shares changing hands at S$0.073 apiece, up S$0.005, and DISA with 70.95 million shares traded at S$0.015 a share, up S$0.002.

Other active index stocks include DBS at S$25.10, down 10 Singapore cents with 2.26 million shares traded, and UOB at S$26.48, down 16 Singapore cents with 1.53 million shares changing hands.

