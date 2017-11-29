Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.12% to 3,446.6

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.12 per cent or 4.25 points to 3,446.60 as at 9.04am after Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records overnight.

Gainers outnumbered losers 111 to 34, or about three stocks up for every one down, after 64.2 million shares worth S$91.8 million changed hands.

As at 9.08am, among the most heavily traded by volume, AusGroup gained 2.7 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.038 with 7.2 million shares traded. Global Logistic Properties added 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.35 with 5.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, flat at S$3.73; and ComfortDelGro, down 0.5 per cent or S$0.01 to S$2.04.