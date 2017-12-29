Singapore stock market opens barely changed on last trading day of 2017

SINGAPORE equities started the last trading day of the year on a whimper even though there were overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) started the day flat, up 0.18 point or 0.01 per cent at 3,399.28 shortly after opening bell.

In line with trading volume over this week, some 148.1 million units worth S$425.1 million had changed hands as of 9.09am, with the advance-decline score at 79 to 69.

The counters that were active on Friday included Singtel, Golden Agri-Resources and Genting Singapore.