Singapore stocks begin afternoon session on higher ground; STI at 3,496.76

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,496.76, up 0.21 per cent or 7.31 points on the day as at 1pm.

Against the benchmark's level of 3,497.02 heading into the midday break, the index was down marginally, by 0.26 point. Gainers beat out losers 195 to 146, or about four up for every three down, with one billion shares worth S$422.9 million traded.

Among the most active stocks, Midas Holdings rose 1.2 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, to 16.8 Singapore cents with 86.6 million shares traded; Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co gained 1.1 per cent, or half a cent, to 44 Singapore cents with 20.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.2 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$26.26; and United Overseas Bank, up 0.9 per cent or 24 Singapore cents to S$27.15.