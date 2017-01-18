You are here
Singapore stocks fall at opening
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 09:18
SINGAPORE share prices fell on Wednesday with the Straits Times Index down 13.85 points to 2,998.92 at 9 am.
Volume was 36.6 million shares worth S$21.4 million.
Losers outnumbered gainers 45 to 43.
