SINGAPORE equities finally broke the four-day losing streak to close higher on Thursday, led by a rally in banking stocks.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) managed to end the session 11.6 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 3,137.88.

Turnover was 2.5 billion units valued at S$1.2 billion, comparable to 2017 averages.

The broader market was mixed though, with 230 risers versus 225 losers, excluding warrants.