Singapore stocks finish higher thanks to robust NODX, jump in Dow futures

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 5:35 PM
A 60-point rise in the Dow futures, a robust session in Hong Kong that saw the Hang Seng close at a 27-month high and strong non-oil domestic export (NODX) numbers on Monday combined to send the Straits Times Index 32.29 points up to 3,241.85 - after it had dropped 69 points over the previous two weeks.

Turnover however, was a mediocre 1.7 billion units worth S$1.07 billion, which was significantly lower than the S$1.7 billion done last Friday. Excluding warrants, there were 254 rises versus 177 falls.

Not surprisingly, it was the banking sector that contributed the most towards the index's rebound, with gains in the three local banks contributing a total of 19 points.

