Singapore stocks finish weaker as caution reigns ahead of FOMC meeting

TRADING on Wednesday crawled to a virtual standstill as players waited for the outcome of the latest US Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting which would be known on Thursday morning, local time. The Straits Times Index spent the daytracking the Dow futures and Hong Kong, eventually finishing 7.88 points weaker at 3,218.07.

Perhaps more telling was that volume came to 1.9 billion units worth S$824 million, the lowest since S$799 million traded on Aug 28. Excluding warrants, the advance-decline score was 182-203.