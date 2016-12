SINGAPORE stocks slipped in early Tuesday trading with the Straits Times Index declining by 0.33 per cent or 9.48 points to 2,861.57 as at 9.06am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 54 to 42, after 66.4 million shares worth S$25.2 million changed hands.

SingTel was down S$0.02 to S$3.63, while index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings, down S$0.05 to S$17.34, pulled the index lower.