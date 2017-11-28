South Korea: Stocks edge up, won weakens slightly

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index rose on Tuesday while the Korean won edged down on the local platform.

At 02:45 GMT, the Kospi was up 0.3 per cent at 2,515.04.

The won was quoted at 1,090.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.1 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,088.6.

The Kospi is up around 25.6 per cent so far this year, and up by 2.86 percent in the previous 30 days.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index .KS11 was 108,182,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 869, the number of advancing shares was 373.

Foreigners were net sellers of 92,671 million won worth of shares.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.07.

REUTERS