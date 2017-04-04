You are here

Stocks to watch: Ascott, S i2i, mm2 Asia

Tuesday, April 4, 2017
THE following stocks may be in focus on Tuesday:

The Ascott Limited: CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit has set its sights to expand in South America with franchise agreements for its first two serviced residences in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

S i2i: The company has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Affinity Capital has entered into an asset transfer agreement with SB ISAT Fund, a limited liability partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands, for the proposed acquisition of an e-commerce platform.

mm2 Asia: The film and TV production company has announced the launch of the initial public offering of shares for UnUsUaL on Singapore Exchange's Catalist board at a placement price of S$0.20 per share.

