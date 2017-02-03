Stocks to watch: AusGroup, Sabana Reit, China Star Food

THESE stocks had developments or news that may influence trading on Friday:

AusGroup: Offshore and marine player AusGroup has reported a gain of about A$1.3 million (S$1.4 million) from the sale of its assets and equipment in Singapore for US$3 million. The unidentified buyer is a limited liability company incorporated in the State of Kuwait and is in the business of repairing equipment and facilities management.

Sabana Reit: The sponsor and manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust will undertake a strategic review of the Reit, days after angry investors said that they are looking to throw out the manager over its lacklustre performance.

China Star Food Group: It has agreed to expand its products to 419 Walmart stores in China, making its products available in more than 19 provinces there. This is the group's first breakthrough into a national hypermarket chain.