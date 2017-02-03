You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: AusGroup, Sabana Reit, China Star Food

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 07:50
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

THESE stocks had developments or news that may influence trading on Friday:

AusGroup: Offshore and marine player AusGroup has reported a gain of about A$1.3 million (S$1.4 million) from the sale of its assets and equipment in Singapore for US$3 million. The unidentified buyer is a limited liability company incorporated in the State of Kuwait and is in the business of repairing equipment and facilities management.

Sabana Reit: The sponsor and manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust will undertake a strategic review of the Reit, days after angry investors said that they are looking to throw out the manager over its lacklustre performance.

China Star Food Group: It has agreed to expand its products to 419 Walmart stores in China, making its products available in more than 19 provinces there. This is the group's first breakthrough into a national hypermarket chain.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening