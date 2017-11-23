Stocks to watch: Capital World, AA Reit, RE&S

THE following stocks made announcements that may affect their trading on Thursday when the market opens.

Capital World: The Catalist-listed property developer said on Thursday that it is acquiring a joint development right to develop a township in Johor for RM63 million (S$20.6 million). The township is located about 22 kilometres from the north-east of the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex at Pengerang, one of the major oil and gas hubs in South-east Asia that is expected to generate thousands of job opportunities by 2020, hence driving the demand for property in Pengerang, said Capital World.

AA Reit: AIMS AMP Capital Industrial Reit (AA Reit) had on Wednesday raised gross proceeds of about S$55 million through a private placement of 42.145 million new units at S$1.305 apiece. The overnight placement saw strong demand from institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals, which allowed AA Reit to exercise the upsize option and raise the offer from S$50 million to S$55 million.

RE&S Holdings: Shares of the Japanese F&B group closed on Wednesday - its first day of trading on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Catalist board - at 31 Singapore cents, 40.9 per cent higher than its issue price of 22 cents. The Japanese food and beverage (F&B) group was among the most active stocks on the SGX in early Wednesday morning trading. It opened 61.4 per cent higher than its issue price at 35.5 Singapore cents.