You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint, Global Yellow Pages, Ziwo

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 09:04
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect their share prices on Thursday.

Frasers Centrepoint: Its Australian arm, Frasers Property Australia, together with a joint venture partner in a Sydney Central Park development, has entered into option agreements with an impact investment fund on the sale of a hotel and commercial space in a Central Park precinct.

Global Yellow Pages: Singapore's Court of Appeal sees two grounds for the publisher behind the Yellow Pages directories to file an appeal against an earlier High Court judgement that there was no copyright infringement on its works by its rival.

Ziwo Holdings: An associate company of the China-based investment holding company and two partners will invest 10 million yuan (S$2 million) in a joint venture to build electric-vehicle chargers for sale in Sichuan and other provinces in southern China. This comes just a month after another similar partnership, and is a bid by Ziwo to "revive its fortunes".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening