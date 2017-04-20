Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint, Global Yellow Pages, Ziwo

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect their share prices on Thursday.

Frasers Centrepoint: Its Australian arm, Frasers Property Australia, together with a joint venture partner in a Sydney Central Park development, has entered into option agreements with an impact investment fund on the sale of a hotel and commercial space in a Central Park precinct.

Global Yellow Pages: Singapore's Court of Appeal sees two grounds for the publisher behind the Yellow Pages directories to file an appeal against an earlier High Court judgement that there was no copyright infringement on its works by its rival.

Ziwo Holdings: An associate company of the China-based investment holding company and two partners will invest 10 million yuan (S$2 million) in a joint venture to build electric-vehicle chargers for sale in Sichuan and other provinces in southern China. This comes just a month after another similar partnership, and is a bid by Ziwo to "revive its fortunes".