Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint, Raffles Education

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 09:02
THE following companies made announcements before the start of today's trading which may affect their share prices.

Frasers Centrepoint Limited (FCL) has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire an 86.56 per cent stake in Geneba Properties, an Amsterdam-based listed real estate investment company, for 315.9 million euros (S$467.8 million).

Raffles Education Corporation Limited (REC) has been handed a163.2 million rupee (S$3.52 million) victory by an arbitration tribunal in India for breaches by Indian education services company Educomp of a prior share purchase agreement.

