Stocks to watch: Koda, ISOTeam, ASL Marine

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 09:07
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Koda Limited: Improved economies of scale and supply chain efficiency, as well as higher revenue contribution from Koda's wholly owned retail subsidiary, Commune, boosted results for Koda for its full financial year. Net profit rocketed 147 per cent to US$4 million from last year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday evening. Dividend per share climbed to three Singapore cents from 1.33 Singapore cents in the previous year. Koda shares finished three Singapore cents or 2.4 per cent down at S$1.23 on Tuesday.

ISOTeam Limited: The building maintenance firm has secured 15 projects worth approximately S$24.18 million. In a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday, the Catalist-listed company announced that it had three new addition and alteration projects with a total value of about S$16.84 million, one of which is tenancy works involving the "change of use of Level 57 Sands Skypark Tower 1 restaurant". ISOTeam closed trading at S$0.345 on Tuesday, down S$0.005, or 1.43 per cent.

ASL Marine Holdings: The mainboard-listed firm's fourth-quarter net loss ballooned to S$62.4 million, from S$6.37 million a year ago, as it was hit by higher impairments, lower revenue and poorer margins amid the downturn in the global marine industry. Loss per share was 9.92 Singapore cents for the quarter, versus restated loss per share of 1.50 cents in the previous year. ASL shares last traded at S$0.118 on Monday.

