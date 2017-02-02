You are here

Stocks to watch: Moya Holdings Asia, GLP, HC Surgical

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 08:22
by
THESE stocks had announcements that may influence trading on Thursday:

Moya Holdings Asia: The water treatment group is considering a potential acquisition of a company "in a similar business", it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday morning during a trading halt that started Wednesday mid-afternoon. It has lifted the halt as at Thursday morning before the opening of the market.

Global Logistic Properties: The company has acquired 448,000 square feet of distribution facilities for US$33 million in two transactions in Chicago, the warehouse owner said after the market closed on Wednesday.

HC Surgical Specialists: THE Catalist-listed medical services group has proposed to acquire 51 per cent of Julian Ong Endoscopy and Surgery, a Singapore-based endoscopy clinic, for S$2.175 million. The clinic had yet to begin operations as at Wednesday.

