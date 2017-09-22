Stocks to watch: Neo Group, Hatten Land, SingHaiyi

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Neo Group: Catering firm Neo Group has on Thursday entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement in relation to the proposed acquisition of shares in ER Marketing (S) Pte Ltd (ERM) and Ever Rich Pte Ltd. Under the agreement, the potential vendors and the two companies have agreed to provide Neo Group with an exclusive period from Thursday to Aug 31, 2018 for negotiations. Neo Group last traded at S$0.705 a share on Sept 18.

Hatten Land: Hatten Land Limited has requested for a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement. The company was listed on the Catalist on Jan 26 this year through a reverse takeover deal with Singapore-listed VGO Corporation and a transfer from the mainboard. Hatten Land closed at S$0.197 a share on Sept 19.

SingHaiyi Group: A SingHaiyi-led group has won the Sun Rosier condominium tender for collective sale at S$271 million, or S$1,325 per square foot (psf) per plot, higher than the asking price. In a filing late Thursday, the company said the bid for Sun Rosier at 5A How Sun Drive was submitted by its subsidiary, SingHaiyi Properties and Huajiang International Corporation. SingHaiyi last traded at S$0.118 a share on Thursday.