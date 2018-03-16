Stocks to watch: Oxley, Datapulse, LifeBrandz, Top Glove

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Oxley Holdings: The property developer on Thursday entered into a placement agreement for the issue of 156.8 million new shares at S$0.51 apiece to raise S$78.1 million. The issue price represents a discount of about 8.8 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.559 for trades done on the Singapore Exchange on March 14, the property group said in a filing with the SGX on Friday morning.

Datapulse Technology: The disk-drive maker was back in the black in the second quarter, on the sale of its former manufacturing headquarters, it announced on Thursday. Net profit was S$38.1 million for the three months to Jan 31 - a turnaround from the loss of S$698,000 for the same period the year before, while revenue grew by 58 per cent year on year to S$4.5 million. The group said that the increase was mainly due to turnover of S$1.3 million from a one-off special project with a customer.

LifeBrandz: The entertainment group saw losses widen in the second quarter amid burgeoning expenses, it said on Thursday. It posted a net loss of S$510,000 for the three months to Jan 31, or 80 per cent more than the loss of S$282,000 the year before. Revenue more than quadrupled for the same period, rising from S$231,000 to S$916,000.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Top Glove: Its second-quarter net profit surged over 31 per cent year on year to RM$109.01 million (S$36.5 million), boosted by higher sales volume. Revenue for the three months ended Feb 28, 2018, rose 12.6 per cent to RM$958.44 million, while earnings per share clocked 8.68 sen, up from 6.63 sen a year ago. For Q2 FY18, sales volume surged by 21 per cent from the corresponding quarter a year ago.