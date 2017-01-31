Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp

THESE stocks had news over the long weekend that could influence trading on Tuesday:

Sembcorp Marine: An oil and gas business partnership between Chinese conglomerates Poly Group and GCL Group is in final talks with Sembcorp Marine for the supply of a newbuild floating liquefaction plant towards the development of what may be Ethiopia's first liquefied natural gas export project, The Business Times reported on Tuesday.

Keppel Corp: The conglomerate has agreed to sell its entire stake in GE Keppel Energy Services to GE Singapore of General Electric for S$24.6 million by February, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday evening.

International Healthway Corporation: The healthcare group converted its recent trading halt to a voluntary suspension on Friday. Newly appointed director Jackson Tay said in a Singapore Exchange filing that the company's interim transition committee and its new board of directors need "more time to determine the current state of affairs of IHC and its subsidiaries".