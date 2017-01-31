You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:00
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

32238780.7 (40995794) - 30_12_2016 - new Sembcorp Marine stock photos.jpg
PHOTO: SEMBCORP MARINE

THESE stocks had news over the long weekend that could influence trading on Tuesday:

Sembcorp Marine: An oil and gas business partnership between Chinese conglomerates Poly Group and GCL Group is in final talks with Sembcorp Marine for the supply of a newbuild floating liquefaction plant towards the development of what may be Ethiopia's first liquefied natural gas export project, The Business Times reported on Tuesday.

Keppel Corp: The conglomerate has agreed to sell its entire stake in GE Keppel Energy Services to GE Singapore of General Electric for S$24.6 million by February, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday evening.

International Healthway Corporation: The healthcare group converted its recent trading halt to a voluntary suspension on Friday. Newly appointed director Jackson Tay said in a Singapore Exchange filing that the company's interim transition committee and its new board of directors need "more time to determine the current state of affairs of IHC and its subsidiaries".

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening